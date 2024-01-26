Kylie Kelce responds to Jason’s shirtless antics during the Bills-Chiefs playoff game

Jason Kelce won the hearts of many, including Taylor Swift, when he took off his shirt in celebration in a suite at the Chiefs’ playoff matchup vs. the Bills.

But on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, Jason shared that there was one person who wasn’t so thrilled — his wife, Kylie.

His shirtless antics on-camera were just a continuation of Jason’s tailgating day. He took a shot out of a bowling ball with Bills fans and hoped to do the Bills’ signature jump through a folding table.

“He wanted to get the full Bills experience...They are notorious or famous for their tailgating skills,” Kylie Kelce told Good Morning America on Friday. “He desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day, top priority of the day — go through a table. He did not get a chance to do that. And so, when he came into the suite — we arrived separately because he was meeting up with some friends and walking through the parking lot, I think, hoping to find himself a table — he was unsuccessful.”

Once he got to the suite, Jason said on New Heights he told Kylie beforehand that he was going to take off his shirt and hop out of the suite, which she was not too enthused about. But Jason said on the show that he was “not asking for permission,” and that he was going to do it no matter what.

Then, after Travis’ second-quarter touchdown, he made good on that promise.

“When he got into the suite, he said to me, ‘I’m going to, I’m going to take my shirt off and I’m gonna jump out,’” Kylie said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea.’ But I think that it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table. So, the first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what, go ahead.’ That’s my husband! And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, and you’re making their jobs harder.’ So at first, I was all for it, and then I had to try and reel him back in.”

Kylie is already prepared to use Jason’s antics against him if her Instagram comments are anything to go by.

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ — the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she quoted in the comments of a New Heights Instagram post.

So, stay tuned for a potential new Kelce family addition.