Howard Eskin will be back on the Eagles sideline for preseason opener despite ‘unwelcome kiss’ at Phillies game

Howard Eskin will return to the Eagles’ sideline for the Birds’ preseason opener Friday as 94 WIP’s sideline reporter, according to the team’s game notes.

Eskin was banned from Citizens Bank Park in May due to an “unwelcome kiss” toward an Aramark employee after an investigation by Audacy, Eskin’s employer. The Sixers followed suit, barring Eskin from their Camden training facility.

The Eagles also told The Inquirer in July that they were monitoring the situation. Eskin did not host his usual Saturday radio show on WIP for three weeks after reports surfaced, but sources told The Inquirer those absences were preplanned and not related to the incident. Eskin was approved for credentials at Eagles’ training camp and has attended since it opened late last month.

The Eagles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eskin publicly apologized in his return to the radio on July 27.

“Now, I’m not going to get into specifics other than to say that I recognize my actions offended and upset her,” Eskin said. “I feel awful about that, I really do. I apologized to her at the time of the incident, and I apologize again now. I’m truly sorry that this did occur. I know a lot of you want me to say more about this, but I don’t intend to comment on this any further and hopefully you understand.”

Eskin has been on the sidelines covering Eagles games for WIP for decades, and stayed in the role even after scaling back from his daily radio show in 2011.

Their preseason opener is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Ravens in Baltimore.