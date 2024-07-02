Howard Eskin barred from Citizens Bank Park following unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee

Howard Eskin, the longtime Philadelphia broadcaster, has been barred from Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the Phillies season after an investigation found he made an unwanted advance toward a female Aramark employee in May.

According to sources, an Aramark employee accused the 73-year-old Eskin of giving her an unwanted kiss at the ballpark, which resulted in an investigation. A spokesperson for Audacy, the parent company of WIP-FM and Eskin’s employer, confirmed the “unwelcome kiss” in a statement, adding the company takes these matters very seriously.

“We immediately investigated and took action to address the matter,” read the Audacy spokesperson’s statement, declining to comment further.

Eskin will remain on air, according to sources. Phone calls to Eskin were not immediately returned.

The incident happened hours before a game in the CP Rankin Club, an exclusive seating area behind home plate formerly known as the Diamond Club, according to sources. Eskin allegedly tried to kiss the woman as she backed away.

Aramark confirmed one of its employees “had been subjected to an unwanted advance by an Audacy employee” in a statement. The company said it immediately began an investigation and corroborated the allegations.

“We then worked with Audacy and the Phillies to ensure that appropriate steps were taken to protect our employee and all of the Aramark employees at Citizens Bank Park,” said the company.

Sources familiar with the situation said although the investigation into the allegation involved the Phillies, Aramark, and Audacy, it was Audacy’s idea to ban Eskin from the park for the rest of the season.

In a statement, the Phillies said they also take these allegations very seriously.

“We cooperated with our partners at Audacy and Aramark on their investigations,” read the statement. “We support Audacy’s decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park.”

Eskin hosts a two-hour radio show Saturday mornings on WIP and has continued to work for the station since the incident, keeping up with his hosting duties and going on the air as recently as Tuesday morning as a guest on the station’s midday show. Eskin won’t be hosting his show Saturday but sources say that’s unrelated to the incident.

Still, Eskin is a staple of Citizens Bank Park. His sudden absence at the ballpark did not go unnoticed, leaving many puzzled. Even Phillies manager Rob Thomson was asked about his whereabouts. According to sources, Eskin told some that he was taking care of personal things and would return soon.

While Eskin has had a profound impact on the city’s sports media landscape, the opinionated brand that made him famous has also made him a polarizing figure.

Eskin was one of WIP’s original employees in its new format and hosted the station’s first sports-talk show in 1986. He dominated the airwaves in the 1990s, regularly referring to anyone who disagreed with him as a “dope” or “genius.” The Northeast High School grad’s firebrand style made him stand out, establishing him as a sports media mainstay while drawing love and derision from fans for his slew of feuds with athletes.

Eskin took on a reduced role at the station in 2011 but has remained prominent in the sports scene. He regularly asks questions at news conferences and works for WIP, which also broadcasts Phillies games, as a sideline reporter during Eagles radio broadcasts.

Though Eskin has followed the ballpark ban orders, he has remained visible elsewhere. In May, Eskin delivered the commencement address at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington and received an honorary degree. Eskin was in Sea Isle City last week for the Jason Kelce Beach Bash fundraiser and went to Camden days later for the Sixers’ post-draft news conference.

The misconduct allegations against Eskin come as the station continues to experience changes in its lineup due to turnover in recent years.

Ray Didinger retired in 2022, Angelo Cataldi’s morning show ended in February after his more than 30-year stint at the station, and Glen Macnow’s final show is slated for later this month.

Eskin’s son, Spike, returned to the station earlier this year after working in New York as the program director for WFAN-FM. Spike Eskin is now a cohost of WIP-FM’s afternoon drive, the time slot his father once dominated.