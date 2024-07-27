Howard Eskin apologizes in his return to radio

In Howard Eskin’s return to air on Saturday morning, he briefly addressed the reports of his making an unwanted advance toward a woman in Citizens Bank Park.

“I apologized to her at the time of the incident and I apologize again now. I’m truly sorry that this did occur,” he said.

The 73-year-old WIP-FM host has not been on air for nearly a month, after The Inquirer reported that he made an unwanted advance toward a female Aramark employee at the ballpark in May. The woman claimed that Eskin kissed her while inside Citizens Bank.

Eskin was barred from the ballpark for the remainder of the Phillies season following an investigation by Audacy, the parent company of WIP-FM. The Sixers also barred Eskin from entering its Camden practice facility. Eskin did attend the first day of Eagles training camp last week.

An Audacy spokesperson told The Inquirer last week that Eskin had not been suspended. At the top of his show on Saturday, Eskin said that he would not address the details of the incident or the aftermath, other than to apologize.

“I’m not going to get into specifics, other than to say that I recognize my actions have offended and upset her. I feel awful about that. I really do,” he said.

“I know a lot of you want me to say more about this, but I don’t intend to comment on this any further, and hopefully you understand.”