What Hurricane Helene could mean for Sunday’s Eagles-Bucs game

Helene, forecast to mutate into a Category 3 “major” hurricane with peak winds of 125 mph, is expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle Thursday evening.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the storm was just north of the Yucatan Peninsula and was due to travel north-northeast in the Gulf of Mexico, passing well west of the Tampa Bay region. However, the National Hurricane Center warned of storm surge waves.

A tropical storm warning was in effect, with gusts past 55 mph possible Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Conditions should improve Friday.

How will Hurricane Helene impact travel for Eagles fans heading to Tampa?

Delta Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and United Airlines have issued waivers for travelers flying to Tampa, Orlando, Cancun, and other impacted cities to rebook their tickets without a change fee or a fare difference.

But while airlines are offering vouchers, fans with tickets would still need to sell them on the secondary market.

Could Hurricane Helene postpone or delay the Eagles-Buccaneers game?

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, and the hurricane should be long gone by then. Neither coach has shared that they see a postponement or a move to a different site as a possibility.

The only weather-related postponement in 2023-24 was the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers wild-card game, which was moved from Sunday to Monday due to severe weather in Buffalo. The Bills also had a game moved to Ford Field in Detroit in 2022 due to severe winter weather.

In 2021, the New Orleans Saints’ opener was moved to Jacksonville, Fla., due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Showers and thunderstorms are still possible in the Tampa region on Sunday, so it might be a wet one no matter what.

Will Hurricane Helene impact the Buccaneers’ practice schedule?

Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday the team does plan to hold practice Thursday, but will move it indoors. Some scheduled meetings may move to Friday, but otherwise the team’s plan is to maintain their normal practice schedule ahead of Sunday’s game.

“It definitely puts us inside,” Bowles said. “Right now the schedule’s the same, maybe it’ll change meetings in the afternoon, as far as making it up on Friday with an extra hour or so, but we’ll definitely be inside. If the weather changes, we’ll see how bad it gets.”

Some Buccaneers players, like Baker Mayfield, said their families plan to evacuate the area.

“As I’m learning here, you wait to see the direction of the storm and go from there,” Mayfield said. “Thoughts and prayers with everybody. It’s going to be a tough storm for a lot of people. Gotta play it safe, got to be smart, listen to the mandates ... We’re waiting to see, but most likely yeah [we’ll evacuate].”