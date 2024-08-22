Thumbs up or down: Breaking down the Jahan Dotson trade and what it means for the Eagles

Want more analysis of the move? Click the buttons at the top of the page to reveal more in-depth breakdowns from our writers.

Jeff Neiburg: It would be hard for any move for a third wide receiver to result in a thumbs down from me. Dotson is a versatile receiver who can play inside and out, a key trait in Kellen Moore ’s new offense. It was a move Roseman had to make. 👍

EJ Smith: Dotson gives the Eagles a reliable third receiver with some upside to provide cover should A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith miss time. It’s an added bonus that the former first-round pick has two years remaining on his low-cost rookie contract and even better that he can play both as a slot receiver or on the outside because of his physical profile and his speed. 👍

Olivia Reiner: With career totals of 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns, Dotson’s numbers would be underwhelming at the top of any given depth chart. Still, he’s a clear upgrade with upside at the Eagles’ third receiver spot. 👍

On Thursday, the Eagles acquired former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round draft pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks. So was trading for Dotson, presumably the team’s new No. 3 receiver, a good move by Howie Roseman ? Here’s what writers Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Jeff Neiburg have to say ...

Want an even more in-depth breakdown of the move and what it means for the Eagles? Click the “Full analysis” button at the top of the page to get more on the Dotson trade.

Dotson is a versatile receiver who can play inside and out, a key trait in Moore’s new offense. It was a move Roseman had to make.

Britain Covey is a nice player, but he’s not Dotson, and rookie Johnny Wilson looks like he has some promise, but he isn’t ready to take on a large snap count.

It would be hard for any move for a third wide receiver to result in a thumbs down from me. Injuries to veteran additions Parris Campbell and John Ross — and neither one flashing when he was healthy — showed the Eagles’ depth problem quite clearly.

Unlike other potential targets on the trade market, Dotson is a young player with a reasonable chance to improve with the Eagles. He was the third option in Washington’s passing game the last couple of seasons behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, so he’s accustomed to having a complementary role rather than being a featured part of an offense. His limited role helps explain his modest yards per route run, which ranked 94th out of 102 qualifying receivers.

Dotson gives the Eagles a reliable third receiver with some upside to provide cover should Brown or Smith miss time. It’s an added bonus that the former first-round pick has two years remaining on his low-cost rookie contract and even better that he can play both as a slot receiver or on the outside because of his physical profile and his speed.

With career totals of 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns, Dotson’s numbers would be underwhelming at the top of any given depth chart. Still, he’s a clear upgrade with upside at the Eagles’ third receiver spot.

Dotson, 24, is an explosive, undersized receiver at 5-foot-11, 182 pounds whom the Washington Commanders selected No. 16 overall in the 2022 draft out of Penn State. He has the versatility to line up in the slot (36.2% of his career pass snaps, according to Pro Football Focus) and on the outside (63.8%), allowing Kellen Moore to use him as a complement to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as he sees fit. Dotson can stretch the field with his speed and create explosive plays, averaging 12.4 yards per reception over the last two seasons.

So was trading for Dotson, presumably the Eagles’ new No. 3 receiver, a good move by Howie Roseman? Here’s what writers Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Jeff Neiburg have to say ...

On Thursday, the Eagles acquired former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks. The in-division deal, a rarity in the NFL, sees the Eagles add depth at a position where they needed it, while also acquiring a former first-round pick with two years left on his rookie deal.

On Thursday, the Eagles traded for former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. The in-division deal, a rarity in the NFL, also saw the team land a 2025 fifth-round draft pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

For much of the summer, the Eagles cycled through different options at the third receiver spot, including Parris Campbell, John Ross, and Johnny Wilson. Now, with Dotson, the Birds added depth at a position where they needed it, while also acquiring a former first-round pick with two years left on his rookie deal.

So was trading for Dotson, presumably the Eagles’ new No. 3 wideout, a good move by Howie Roseman? Or is there a reason to be concerned that he was available at such an affordable price?

Here’s what writers Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Jeff Neiburg have to say ...

Olivia Reiner

After weeks of speculation that the Eagles’ third receiver didn’t exist on the training camp roster, Howie Roseman is bolstering the position with Dotson, the apparent front-runner for the job.

At the start of camp, Roseman said that he would be watching the candidates for the role every day to see who would step up and develop chemistry with Jalen Hurts. While select players have had solid camps, including Johnny Wilson before his concussion and Britain Covey, no individual has blown away the rest of the competition behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Dotson, 24, is an explosive, undersized receiver at 5-foot-11, 182 pounds whom the Washington Commanders selected No. 16 overall in the 2022 draft out of Penn State. He has the versatility to line up in the slot (36.2% of his career pass snaps, according to Pro Football Focus) and on the outside (63.8%), allowing Kellen Moore to use him as a complement to Brown and Smith as he sees fit. Dotson can stretch the field with his speed and create explosive plays, averaging 12.4 yards per reception over the last two seasons.

» READ MORE: Five things to know about new Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson

With career totals of 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns, Dotson’s numbers would be underwhelming at the top of any given depth chart. Still, he’s a clear upgrade with upside at the Eagles’ third receiver spot.

It’s fair to wonder why the Commanders were so willing to part ways with a player going into the third year of his rookie contract, even with a new regime in Washington. But a change of scenery with the Eagles, a team that boasts the best quarterback that Dotson will have played with to this point in his NFL career, could help the receiver blossom. Plus, the presence of Dotson gives rookies like Wilson and Ainias Smith time to develop behind him.

Verdict: 👍

EJ Smith

Before this trade, focusing on the lack of options behind Brown and Smith was a nitpicky but nevertheless meaningful concern for the Eagles going into the regular season. The options the team went through during training camp — Parris Campbell, John Ross, Covey, and Wilson — work better as complementary pieces at the bottom of the depth chart rather than a player expected to replace the 304 offensive snaps Quez Watkins played as the No. 3 for most of last season.

Dotson gives the Eagles a reliable third receiver with some upside to provide cover should Brown or Smith miss time. It’s an added bonus that the former first-round pick has two years remaining on his low-cost rookie contract and even better that he can play both as a slot receiver or on the outside because of his physical profile and his speed.

» READ MORE: Can Jahan Dotson be the next Nelson Agholor for the Eagles? | Marcus Hayes

Unlike other potential targets on the trade market, Dotson is a young player with a reasonable chance to improve with the Eagles. He was the third option in Washington’s passing game the last couple of seasons behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, so he’s accustomed to having a complementary role rather than being a featured part of an offense. His limited role helps explain his modest yards per route run, which ranked 94th out of 102 qualifying receivers.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s tendency to prioritize draft pedigree tracks with this move as well, as does Dotson being an All-American out of Penn State who played high school ball at Nazareth Area High School. It’s also worth mentioning that the Eagles did extensive work scouting highly touted receiver prospects in Dotson’s class before trading for Brown on draft night in 2022, meaning there should be an added layer of familiarity.

When assessing the picks swapping hands, conventional draft-pick value estimators suggest the Eagles gave up the equivalent of a late third-round pick in the deal. That’s not insignificant, but Dotson’s floor as a competent third receiver and the upside to become more while on his rookie contract help explain the rationale.

Verdict: 👍

Jeff Neiburg

It would be hard for any move for a third wide receiver to result in a thumbs down from me. Injuries to veteran additions Campbell and Ross — and neither one flashing when he was healthy — showed the Eagles’ depth problem quite clearly.

Campbell (groin) got healthy at the end of camp and continued taking first-team reps, but a team with Super Bowl aspirations needed a better option. Sure, the Eagles have one of the top 1-2 punches with Brown and Smith, but if either misses time this season, the team was set up to be pretty weak at a critical position.

» READ MORE: Eagles acquire WR Jahan Dotson in a trade with the Commanders for the Penn State product

Covey is a nice player, but he’s not Dotson, and Wilson, a rookie, looks like he has some promise, but isn’t ready to take on a large snap count.

Howie Roseman parting with draft capital shows he felt the same, too.

Dotson is a versatile receiver who can play inside and out, a key trait in Moore’s new offense. It was a move Roseman had to make.

Verdict: 👍