Eagles
Thumbs up or down: Breaking down the Jahan Dotson trade and what it means for the Eagles

The Birds acquired former Penn State wideout and first-round pick Jahan Dotson. Was it a smart move by Howie Roseman?

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson hauls in a 21-yard touchdown pass during a game against the Eagles, his new team.
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson hauls in a 21-yard touchdown pass during a game against the Eagles, his new team.
The basics
More details
Full analysis

On Thursday, the Eagles acquired former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round draft pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks. So was trading for Dotson, presumably the team’s new No. 3 receiver, a good move by Howie Roseman? Here’s what writers Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Jeff Neiburg have to say ...

  1. Olivia Reiner: With career totals of 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns, Dotson’s numbers would be underwhelming at the top of any given depth chart. Still, he’s a clear upgrade with upside at the Eagles’ third receiver spot. 👍

  2. EJ Smith: Dotson gives the Eagles a reliable third receiver with some upside to provide cover should A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith miss time. It’s an added bonus that the former first-round pick has two years remaining on his low-cost rookie contract and even better that he can play both as a slot receiver or on the outside because of his physical profile and his speed. 👍

  3. Jeff Neiburg: It would be hard for any move for a third wide receiver to result in a thumbs down from me. Dotson is a versatile receiver who can play inside and out, a key trait in Kellen Moore’s new offense. It was a move Roseman had to make. 👍

» READ MORE: Can Jahan Dotson be the next Nelson Agholor for the Eagles? | Marcus Hayes

