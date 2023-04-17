Jalen Hurts is the antidote to Carson Wentz and Ben Simmons

About 13 months ago we were wondering which veteran quarterback the Eagles might land to replace Jalen Hurts. About seven months ago we were wondering whether Hurts could take the Eagles back to the playoffs. Today, we are marveling that the Eagles signed Hurts to a five-year, $255 million contract extension. And we are marveling that he earned it.

Hurts’ astonishing third season ended with an NFC championship, an MVP runner-up finish, and a Super Bowl performance that will resonate for generations despite its disappointing outcome.

In the history of Philadelphia sports there has never been such a complete and swift change of perception in less than one season. Or has there?

You might argue that it took less than one season for the perception of Carson Wentz, Hurts’ predecessor, to completely change from franchise quarterback to coach-killing traitor. You might argue that it took less than one season for Ben Simmons to slip from franchise cornerstone to lying thief, stealing money with imagined hindrances. It’s hard to overstate the pain they inflicted on the town and their teams. It’s hard to imagine Hurts acting the way they acted.

He feels like the antidote for a sports scene poisoned by the treachery of Wentz and Simmons, both of whom devalued themselves then forced trades. Compellingly, Hurts insisted on a no-trade clause, which the Eagles have never agreed to before. This marriage is going to last.

Have the Eagles been too hasty? No.

After all, Hurts has been compromised by injury each of his seasons; he ended 2020 with a bad hamstring, needed ankle surgery after 2021, and a sprained throwing shoulder cost him time and velocity at the end of 2022. Still, he played, and he won.

Further, a year ago, Hurts managed just an 87.2 passer rating. His rating jumped to 101.5 in 2022, but that coincided with the addition of A.J. Brown, a top-five receiver, and the maturation of second-year receiver DeVonta Smith, who broke the team record for catches by a wideout. It would be foolish to diminish Hurts’ proficiency because he hit his top-tier targets.

Certainly, the Eagles could have waited. Hurts had a year remaining on his rookie deal. However, given the nature of the NFL and its economics, as well as the nature of the man and his principles, the Eagles really had no choice but to extend him now.

As for the NFL’s economics: Young NFL talent must be signed as quickly as possible, because young talent only gets more expensive.

As for the young man’s principles: If the Eagles had insulted Hurts by not offering him a deal that he felt is commensurate with his abilities and achievements, he would have forced them to use a franchise tag next season then eventually he would have forced them to let him leave either via trade or free agency, because he would never have committed to a team to which he has committed himself so completely.

So yes, there will be buyer’s remorse from the fretful Philadelphia fan base.

There will be much consternation regarding the wisdom of a affixing your immediate future on a quarterback who lacks classical stature and arm strength, and whose greatest physical advantage lies in his legs and not his arm. Be not consternated.

Hurts has shown his bosses, his teammates, and his chroniclers in every minute of his employment: immutable character; an obsession with improvement; a voracious desire to learn; and an astounding capacity to absorb and execute.

Further, unlike his feckless predecessor, Hurts has shown inclusive, nonjudgmental leadership. That is precisely what the Eagles’ locker room will need once Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and Brandon Graham leave it. Considering his intangibles, Hurts might actually be underpaid.

As much as we like to spotlight every Philadelphia athlete’s shortcomings, we must understand also that none of them is perfect. Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow make mistakes, and they’re going to get more money that Hurts. Joel Embiid has lost the MVP vote the past two seasons, but his chief competition isn’t flawless: Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t hit free throws and Nikola Jokić can’t defend.

This extension does much to expel the ghosts of Carson and Ben. The Eagles’ most important player is locked down, Embiid is in his prime, and Bryce Harper has more weapons on the Phillies roster than John Wick’s closet.

These are the halcyon days in Philadelphia, where football still is king.

The Eagles have an MVP candidate at the most demanding and important position in all sports for the next six seasons. He’s 24 years old, he is utterly devoted to his craft. He is a steadfast teammate in the vein of Darren Daulton; a leader, by word and by deed.

As Doc Rivers one said about a far lesser man:

“Celebrate him.”