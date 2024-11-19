Jalen Hurts discusses getting more ACs in Philly schools and the Eagles’ season on ‘Good Morning America’

The Eagles are off to an 8-2 start, and Jalen Hurts’ TDs for ACs campaign is off to an equally fantastic start in its second year.

At the beginning of the season, Hurts again pledged to donate $5,000 for every touchdown he scored to improve air-conditioning at Philadelphia public schools. So far, Hurts has scored 12 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns, tied for fourth in the NFL with 23 combined touchdowns. That’s already enough for a $115,000 donation, and there are still seven games left to play. In April, Hurts donated $200,000 to provide air-conditioning in 10 Philly schools following the first year of his Keep It Cool initiative.

Advertisement

The Eagles quarterback appeared Tuesday on Good Morning America to discuss his charity work and the Birds’ hot start.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce signs and replaces fan’s Eagles jersey after losing it during Mt. Joy concert at Linc

“I never watch the news,” Hurts said. “I’m always locked in and on to the next thing, but I caught one day, I caught that kids were — it was just fall, and there were rising temperatures in Philadelphia, and the School District of Philadelphia had to cancel school because it was so hot and they didn’t have the proper air-conditioning systems to keep the kids in school. So simple, but so challenging and so important.

“That happened, and I saw that on the news, and it caught me. It took some time to get involved, and get the change made, but we’re getting air conditioners in those schools.”

Hurts launched the Jalen Hurts Foundation just before the start of the season. The Keep It Cool initiative and its TDs for ACs campaign, focused on providing updated air-conditioning in Philadelphia schools, is one of his key charitable endeavors.

The Good Morning America team didn’t let the moment pass without talking a bit about football, especially with Michael Strahan, a career Giant and one of Saquon Barkley’s mentors, on set. So, Strahan asked if the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl.

» READ MORE: From Saquon Barkley to Daniel Jones, the Giants keep giving Eagles fans reasons to be thankful | Mike Sielski

Is he trying to jinx the Birds? Unclear, but Hurts was not fooled.

“Let’s take it one game at a time,” Huts said. “It’s been a fun year. There’s been a lot of different things that we’ve had to overcome, and there’s so much more out there for us to do, and so we just want to take it one moment at a time.”

Hurts’ next chance to take it one game at a time will come Sunday night in Los Angeles, when the Eagles visit the Rams in prime time.