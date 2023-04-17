Where Jalen Hurts’ new contract ranks among Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and other top NFL QBs

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension, the team announced on Monday, making the quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Hurts’ massive deal also includes $179.3 million in total guaranteed money, the second-most ever guaranteed to an NFL player behind the $230 million that Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old QB, who led the Eagles to their third Super Bowl appearance this season, is expected to receive $110 million fully guaranteed at signing. And, according to NFL Network, Hurts is expected to make $64 million through the first year of his new deal that kicks into place in 2024.

Aside from the money, the biggest line in Hurts’ deal might be the one that includes the first no-trade clause in franchise history. But the money is hard to look past, especially when wondering what it means for constructing the rest of the roster.

Among the NFL’s current crop of NFL quarterbacks, Hurts, who was an MVP finalist and finished the season with 5,183 combined yards and 43 total touchdowns to just nine turnovers, now has the highest average salary in the league. But that might not last for long as Hurts’ deal may have just reset the market for other QBs looking to sign long-term, big-money deals, like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Here’s a look at the current look at where the top QB contracts rank in terms of average annual value, according to Spotrac.

