Hurts’ role next season remains to be seen. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will make official decisions regarding the front office and coaching staff in the coming days and the organization will have to decide how to handle the delicate quarterback situation shortly after. According to an ESPN report confirmed by the Inquirer, Wentz is expected to request a trade in the near future because of a fractured relationship with Eagles coach Doug Pederson, although Pederson reiterated his confidence in Wentz after Sunday’s game.