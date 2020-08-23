3. Carson Wentz, before practice, clarified what Jalen Reagor had said last week about the quarterback comparing him to Julio Jones. “By no means am I saying this rookie is Julio Jones right now,” Wentz said. “Just the way that Jalen -- his combination of speed and power -- and just watching tape of Julio, I see some similarities with how they run routes.” Fair enough. Reagor clearly has a long way to go before he’s in that company, but he continues to impress. He dominated safety Will Parks in one-on-one red-zone drills. He should, but the separation he made in short time was significant. His release off the line before Wentz hit him on a corner fade was explosive. And he later toasted Parks on an out route.