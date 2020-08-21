Arcega-Whiteside took his time getting to the sideline after he hit the ground, but he returned. He caught a few other passes from Wentz, the most notable in the end zone when the quarterback – with the benefit of no contact – squeezed a BB to the receiver. With Reagor out, rookies John Hightower and Quez Watkins had more opportunities, but neither took advantage. Hightower appeared to run a corner route into the end zone farther than Wentz had hoped on a pass that was behind the receiver. And Watkins dropped a short dump from Sudfeld.