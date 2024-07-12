Sixers guard Kyle Lowry staying in Philly because it is ‘the place that I felt most comfortable’

STATELINE, Nev. — As some initial free-agency dominoes fell, Kyle Lowry’s reaction was, “Goddamn.”

But after weighing his options since June 30, Lowry told The Inquirer Friday that he chose to return to the 76ers on a one-year, veteran minimum contract because it was “the place that I felt most comfortable.”

“To play for Coach [Nick] Nurse again, represent my city, and also get an opportunity to play for a championship with a good group,” Lowry said before playing his first round at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. " … I just think we’ve got a great opportunity to get better, and I felt like it was the best place for me at this moment.”

Lowry said two other teams — which he declined to name — were in the running to sign him. Among the other teams that signed veteran point guards this offseason were the Phoenix Suns (Monte Morris), Los Angeles Clippers (Kris Dunn), and San Antonio Spurs (Chris Paul).

Lowry, a North Philly native and former Villanova star, gained a deeper familiarity with the Sixers after joining off the buyout market in February. The 38-year-old averaged 8.0 points and 4.6 assists in 23 regular-season games with the team, and shot 40.4% on 3.9 three-point attempts per game.

While mulling his decision, Lowry watched the rest of the Sixers’ splashy offseason unfold.

He acknowledged the star power of Paul George, who signed a four-year, $212 max contract. Lowry also played with new projected starting forward Caleb Martin with the Miami Heat. And Lowry called Kelly Oubre Jr., who re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal, “my guy.”

Lowry believes those three players, who are switchable defenders and can play multiple offensive positions, will make the Sixers a “utility-belt-type team.” Those moves also might shift Lowry to a reserve role, after starting alongside All-Star Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt for the bulk of last season’s tenure.

“We’ll be a very, very hard-playing team,” Lowry said. " … I just think that we have a veteran team of guys that know how to play basketball games.”

Lowry’s choice also means he will continue his reunion with Nurse, with whom he won the 2019 NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors. During Lowry’s Sixers stint last season, which was primarily while 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid recovered from knee surgery, the point guard observed Nurse still figuring out the best ways to utilize the roster. This season, Lowry expects Nurse will “be able to put his imprint on [the team] a little earlier.”

Lowry politely shrugged off questions about the basketball side of his offseason, saying he is focusing on training his body and golfing. There was perhaps no better setting for the latter activity than this star-studded event in Lake Tahoe, saying, “I’ll change my schedule to make sure I’m here” each year. Lowry is one of several participants with Philly ties, including Jason Kelce, Charles Barkley, Shane Victorino, and Doug Pederson.

“When I get to camp, we’ll talk about [basketball] stuff,” Lowry said. “Right now, it’s just about being in shape and being ready and mentally focused to get those guys going.”