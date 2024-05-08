Jason Kelce bought Kylie a sword as a late anniversary gift — and she ‘loves it’

In honor of Jason Kelce’s retirement, Kylie Kelce gifted the former Eagles center a wooden sculpture replica of Lincoln Financial Field. When it came time to give Kylie a seventh anniversary gift, Jason, on the other hand, forgot — at least temporarily.

“Don’t ask Kylie! I am a bad gift planner and giver,” Jason said on last week’s episode of New Heights. “I can’t be good at dancing and be good at gift giving — I can only have one of those … I owe Kylie an anniversary gift. I’m almost a month post-due on that. We were doing the Cincinnati live show and it distracted me … I got to come big with something.”

About a month after their April 14 anniversary, Jason’s finally returned the favor — and he got her a sword, something Travis had suggested on that episode of New Heights, since the guidance for a sixth anniversary is to get an iron gift.

“We got the sword. Kylie loves it,” Jason confirmed on Wednesday’s episode, showing off the sword.

The sword is engraved with “Happy Anniversary, Princess Kyana,” a portmanteau of Kylie and Princess Diana, whose famous Eagles jacket Kylie modeled in the fall for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“I’ve seen better,” Jason said of the sword. “It’s not that sharp. But it’s for show; it’s a symbol.”

Travis joked on the show that if Jason turned up dead, they’d immediately know who did it, but Jason wasn’t so worried about that.

“I’m just gonna be honest with you. If Kylie killed me with a sword, I had it coming to me,” Jason said. “No need to punish her.”