Jason Kelce will be a celebrity bartender in Sea Isle again this summer for the Eagles Autism Foundation

For the fourth consecutive year, Jason Kelce is taking his bartending talents to Sea Isle City to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Kylie Kelce posted a video on her Instagram story of an empty bar, tagging the Yacht Club at Sea Isle with the caption “6/26″ and “IYKYK.” Ocean Drive confirmed to CBS Philadelphia that Kelce would be returning to the bar on June 26 but did not respond to an additional request for comment from The Inquirer.

Last year’s event raised over $375,000 for the foundation, and past guests have included Jason’s brother, Travis, Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson, and more. The event charged a $10 cover in 2023 with all proceeds going to the foundation, with VIP meet-and-greets also available. Fans participated in beer chugging competitions, flip cup, and beer pong against the Kelce brothers and the Eagles’ guests.

In 2023, the Kelces recorded a live episode of their podcast, New Heights, from Ocean Drive, capturing The Beer Bowl, featuring Dickerson, Jeff Stoutland, and also speaking to Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, about the impact of the event.

The Kelce family owns a summer home in Sea Isle, and Jason has been coming to the Jersey Shore town since 2013, when he suffered a knee injury, Matt Breen wrote for The Inquirer. Jason also participated in a local Sea Isle run/walk for autism organized by Mike’s Seafood in February.

No information is known besides the date of the event, but make sure to mark your calendars for June 26 if you want to attend.