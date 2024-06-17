Jason Kelce shotguns beer with hired hecklers during charity golf event

Jason Kelce’s charity golf event wasn’t open to the public, but it was open to a select group of local hecklers.

Kelce wanted everyone golfing to get a taste of his experience being a professional athlete in Philadelphia. So on his New Heights podcast in May, the former Eagles center invited Philly fans to submit videos of them heckling to get selected to participate at the golf outing.

“We’re looking to have a lot of fun with it and do it a little bit different,” Kelce said on the show. “One of the things I’m pretty passionate about is I want each and every member that is golfing in that golf tournament to feel what it’s like to play sports in Philadelphia.”

Those hecklers made sure the golfers got the full experience, and Kelce gave it back to them in return. He took a video shotgunning his new beer brand, Garage Beer, with the hecklers on the course — starting with a “Go Birds” and ending with an “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant. Kelce cleaned up all the cans before continuing on the course.

Hecklers came dressed as Santa, with face paint, and were there to deride the Cowboys.

A golfer even took a shot off a tee … which was in a heckler’s mouth.

One fan took a shot at Intern Brandon, who does the gambling ad reads on New Heights, for his horrible picks. Kylie Kelce appeared in one clip to take the New Heights patch off a fan’s shirt, and replace it with one that indicates their disdain for Dallas.

There were also plenty of more positive fans around the outside of the Manufacturers Golf & Country Club in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, where the Kelces hosted the event. A group lined up outside the fence, holding a big sign that read “Philly loves you Jason Kelce.”

The event raised money for Jason’s (Be)Philly charity, which is a nonprofit that provides financial support to organizations that improve the academic and economic outcomes of Philadelphia public school students.