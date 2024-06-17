Jason and Kylie Kelce reveal their go-to Wawa orders, which are now part of the Hoagiefest menu

It’s the best time of year in Philadelphia. Wawa Hoagiefest has officially begun, so 6-inch “Shorti” sandwiches are now $5 and 10-inch “Classic” sandwiches are $6, their best hoagie deal of the year.

This June during Hoagiefest, Wawa partnered with Philadelphia’s royal family, Jason and Kylie Kelce, to offer a pair of specialty hoagies, or “Kelce Classics” — “The Jason” and “The Kylie.”

The sandwiches are inspired by the Kelces’ own Wawa orders. “The Jason” uses Italian meat with mayo, provolone, tomato, and banana peppers on a white roll. “The Kylie” includes honey turkey with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and banana peppers on a wheat roll.

» READ MORE: Wawa’s Hoagiefest is here. Kyle Schwarber is already heating up. It’s not a coincidence.

“It’s frickin’ Hoagiefest and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Wawa on their beloved summer tradition of spreading happiness in Philly and beyond!” said Jason and Kylie Kelce in a statement. “It’s our favorite time of year and we’re hoping ‘The Jason’ and ‘The Kylie’ Kelce Classics make your summer that much brighter!”

This isn’t the first time Wawa has worked with Jason Kelce, who retired from football earlier this year after 13 seasons with the Eagles. He starred in Wawa’s Super Bowl commercial in 2023 — insisting that “it’s not a sub. It’s a frickin’ hoagie.”

Hoagiefest runs through Aug. 11, four weeks longer than 2023, so fans have most of the summer to try out the Kelces’ Wawa orders.