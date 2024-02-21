Jason Kelce’s first date with his wife, Kylie, was a disaster. Beau Allen tells the side of the story ‘people don’t know.’

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have told the story before. They met on Tinder, went on a first date, and Jason had to be carried out of the bar, blackout drunk. Somehow, Kylie gave him a second chance, and now they’re basically Philadelphia’s Royal Family.

But on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, former Eagle Beau Allen, famously the person who carried Jason out of the bar that night, told his side of the story and explained why it was “physically one of the hardest things [Allen had] ever done.”

“The thing that people don’t know is, Kylie and Jason met on Tinder, so for a week or two leading up to you guys meeting, they were chit-chatting online and Kelce’s talking about this girl: ‘I really like this girl, I gotta make a good first impression. What am I going to say to her?’” Allen said on the show. “We were in the cafeteria just talking about it. Then we were at the holiday party in Philly, which is a big deal, kind of a formal event, we dressed up and pre-gamed it, of course … Then Kelce’s like, ‘I think I’m going to meet up with this girl,’ and I heard all about her, I’m excited to meet her.”

Of course, Jason didn’t make the first impression he was hoping for. At Buffalo Billiards in Old City with Kylie and Allen in attendance, Jason fell asleep. Allen said that was a regular occurrence for Jason.

“It’s not uncommon. I have a disturbing amount of photos of [him] sleeping, just asleep in various places,” Allen said.

Allen then started the walk through Old City to get Jason back home — but dropped him along the way.

“It’s cobblestone streets and you’re fighting me, Kelce,” Allen said of that night. “I’m like, straining. I dropped you.”

Jason asked Allen on the show if he was surprised Kylie had agreed to go out with him again after that disaster.

“I was slightly surprised,” Allen said. “But you’re a great guy. You’re charming, look at that laugh. How can you not want to go on a second date with you?”

Of course, the two met up again and became Philadelphia’s favorite couple. All’s well that ends well.