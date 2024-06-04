Jason Kelce officially sets dates to celebrity bartend at Ocean Drive, host Beer Bowl in Sea Isle City

Jason Kelce and the Eagles Autism Foundation are headed back to Sea Isle City for a fourth straight year.

Kelce will serve as a celebrity bartender at the Ocean Drive on Wednesday, June 26, for fans 21 and up. With VIP tickets sold out to get access to the event early at 3 p.m. and a photo with Jason, fans can wait in line to try to get in during the 4-8 p.m. event, which requires a $10 donation. In the past, Kelce has invited teammates, family members, and friends behind the bar to help him out, including his brother Travis, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and more. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

And for those wondering who else might make an appearance, Taylor Swift plays Wembley Stadium in London on June 23 and then doesn’t have another show until July 4 in the Netherlands.

Prior to Kelce guest bartending, the Eagles Autism Foundation is hosting a family-friendly Eagles takeover at nearby Excursion Park from noon to 3 p.m., which is free to attend. Families can donate $25 to the foundation to participate in sponsor activations.

The final event of the two-day experience is the New Heights Beer Bowl, set for Thursday, June 27, at the Sea Isle Yacht Club. Fans can buy VIP access to the event, but only 100 tickets are available. Otherwise, fans must be among the top 50 fundraisers to the Eagles Autism Foundation fundraising page, or win the Donor Lottery. Fans who participate in the Beer Bowl will get to compete in a number of drinking games with Jason and Travis and could potentially be featured on the forthcoming Beer Bowl episode of their podcast, New Heights.

Past iterations have each raised more than $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and with the Kelce brothers more popular than ever, it only makes sense for this to be Jason’s biggest event yet down the Shore.

Tickets are officially on sale for those who want to guarantee access to the events.