‘This is stupid.’ Jason Kelce is taking full responsibility for his costly penalty vs. Seahawks.

If you Google “the most unstoppable play in sports,” almost every result is about the Tush Push. That’s because the Eagles’ ever-controversial QB sneak has been one of the NFL’s most automatic plays, converting in short-yardage situations over 90% of the time.

But against the Seahawks, on a third-and-1 play deep in the red zone, Jason Kelce was called for a false start that pushed the Eagles back 5 yards and eventually forced them to settle for a field goal.

Kelce was called because he moved the ball up after he was handed the ball by the ref, shortening the distance to the first-down marker.

“They’ve been warning me of that for years,” Kelce told reporters after the loss. “I’ve got to be smarter, especially in that situation. I think if that’s a full yard to gain, probably not as much, but I think it was so short, the fact I moved it forward at all was going to get called. I’ve just got to be smarter than that.”

While previous reports that the league was ready to ban The Brotherly Shove were shot down by the NFL, Jason’s brother Travis said the penalty might have been called because the league won’t let the play “be great.”

Jason pushed back on that — and explained just how the mistake happened.

“I got nobody to blame but myself,” Kelce reiterated on the New Heights podcast Wednesday. “I’ve been warned about this because in years past, I’ve been known to put the ball up. I really haven’t done that this year. The problem was that I set my feet too close to the ball, so I’m trying to get a forward lean and I moved the ball a bit too far. I get it. It’s the right call. It was really stupid. Put my hands on the ball first, then set my feet, then I guarantee that call’s not going to happen.

“We didn’t even need a full yard for the first down. When we were 10-1, we were just collectively operating as a much more consistent, situationally-aware football team. This is not smart. This is stupid.”

The Eagles have now lost three straight games and will look to snap that streak on Christmas Day when they host the New York Giants.

