Eagles fans can try Donna Kelce’s cookies during Christmas Day game vs. Giants. Here’s the recipe.

Jason Kelce won’t be spending most of Christmas with his family, since the Eagles are playing the Giants late that afternoon.

But the NFL’s most famous mom will still be at the Linc this holiday season — at least her cookies will be.

Donna Kelce is bringing her chocolate chip cookie recipe to the Linc this Christmas Day. Birds fans can buy cookies made with her recipe during the game, and all proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Aramark, the Eagles’ food and beverage provider, will also match the total proceeds from sales at the Linc and donate.

“In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale,” Donna said in a release. “My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it’s very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays. It’s even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit; usually, it’s just my boys!”

The Kelce family have long been enthusiastic supporters of the Eagles Autism Foundation. Jason represented the cause for My Cause, My Cleats this year and Jason’s wife, Kylie, signed an Eagles’ letterman jacket that raised $100,000 for the organization in an auction. Kelce also hosts a guest bartending event down the Shore every summer to raise even more money.

The foundation, championed by Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie, raises money for research and treatment, and holds events like the Eagles’ Autism Challenge to turn autism awareness into action.

The cookies will also be available on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ game vs. the Raiders, supporting Kansas City-based charity Operation Breakthrough, an educational and childcare center for children in poverty in the city.

Buy cookies in HeadHouse Plaza, Club Markets, and Suite Level at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:30 p.m. and in the Kingdom Lodge in Section 136 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m.