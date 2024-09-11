How Jason Kelce had Travis and Taylor Swift ‘dying laughing’ with just one word

Week 1 came and went without Jason Kelce on the playing field for the first time in over a decade, but you can’t escape him off the field. The Kelce brothers are everywhere. Jason’s in what feels like every other commercial, plus on Monday Night Countdown and his own podcast.

He took a look at his week without football on the latest episode of New Heights.

A ‘Monday Night Countdown’ first

Jason Kelce made his Monday Night Countdown regular-season debut on ESPN this week. The FCC may not have been the biggest fan of Kelce’s appearance, but he had at least two dedicated supporters: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

While the former Eagles center said the language he used to describe his body — after forgetting his shirt and needing to buy another one at the mall — was not officially restricted on TV, it is restricted in the pages of The Inquirer, so we can’t show it to you.

“Me and Taylor were watching it, absolutely dying laughing at that,” Travis said on New Heights in reference to his brother’s use of a word that is, let’s say, unusual to hear on NFL broadcasts. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they are going to experience the next 18 weeks.”

The Kelces then wondered if that was the first time that specific word had ever been said on ESPN, which it very well may be. Jason continues to break barriers.

Kelce’s NSFW Garage Beer commercial

The latest commercial starring Jason dropped on Monday, for his beer brand, Garage Beer. He and fellow former Eagle Beau Allen tried to wash Jason’s Tesla Cyber Truck, but struggled with the water pressure from the hose.

“I’ve always loved beer commercials, I’ve always loved the old-school Budweiser ads, Most Interesting Man in the World,” Jason said. “I feel like beer commercials are always just iconically put into your brain. When we partnered with Garage, right away I was like, we’ve got to try and do some fun ads. I’ve got more time on my hands, so I’m trying to think of what are ways that we can do some fun stuff. I’m a big idea guy.”

No love for ‘overrated’ pumpkin spice

Jason hates a lot of things like fake holidays and scented candles, so it just makes sense that Kelce isn’t the biggest fan of the popular fall pumpkin spice flavor. Jason said he does occasionally get in the mood for pumpkin pie — and that he loves the blueberry pie at Steve & Cookie’s in Margate — but pumpkin is an “overrated flavor.”

“It’s similar to a lot of these advertising trends that people will do to get them to commerce their businesses or making up national holidays like it means a thing just to get you to buy whatever product that holiday is selling, so generally I don’t fall victim to pumpkin spice, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin cakes,” Jason said. “About the only thing I fall victim to is some of those cute little pumpkins to put on my front porch.”