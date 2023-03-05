Jason Kelce was the best part of Travis Kelce hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

If circumstances were reversed and the Eagles won the Super Bowl, maybe Jason Kelce would’ve ended up hosting Saturday Night Live.

As it happened, Kansas City overcame a 10-point deficit at halftime to beat the Birds in the closing seconds of Super Bowl LVII, and it was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that got the hosting nod for last night’s show.

During Travis’ opening monologue, the camera panned to show both Jason and their parents, Ed and Donna, who Travis joked was on TV “more than both of us.” Travis said it was “pretty awkward” beating his older brother in the Super Bowl, but that didn’t stop him from dropping some jokes at the Eagles center’s expense.

“Even though his team lost after being up 10 points at half, my brother is really happy for me,” Travis said as the camera panned to show Jason offering his best mean mug.

“And he agrees the ref made the right call, it was a holding,” Travis added, a jab about a late Super Bowl penalty called against cornerback James Bradberry that still has members of both teams talking weeks later.

Jason also snuck into the show a bit later, appearing as the boyfriend in an otherwise forgettable skit involving Travis playing an engaged man running into his ex-girlfriend at a bar.

“Is this guy bothering you?” Jason said, pointing towards Travis’ character. “Do you need me to beat him up, because I definitely could.”

Travis is the 12th NFL player or coach to host Saturday Night Live, a list that includes Joe Montana, John Madden, and Tom Brady. Like Peyton Manning, Travis seemed comfortable in most of his sketches, which shouldn’t come as too much of a shock. In addition to playing himself in the short-lived Showtime comedy Moonbase 8, Travis also once starred in the E! network dating show Catching Kelce.

“It was kind of like The Bachelor, except instead of roses I handed out footballs, and instead of watching, people did not,” Travis joked, adding that the experience was a “little embarrassing”

“That show is owned by NBCUniversal, so it should be on Peacock,” Travis said. “But Peacock said, ‘Nah, we good.’”

That one Jason enjoyed.

Jason also appeared in a pre-filmed NFL commercial parody alongside his brother and Chiefs lineman Creed Humphrey.

Next week, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will host Saturday Night Live. The musical guest will be English pop rock band The 1975.