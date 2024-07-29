Jason Kelce gets a field hockey lesson from Kylie, arm wrestles a women’s rugby player at Paris Olympics

Jason and Kylie Kelce are everywhere — and this week, everywhere is in Paris for the Olympic Games.

The Kelces were spotted in the stands supporting Team USA field hockey — and wearing a beret — during the opening match of the tournament against Argentina. Kylie played field hockey at Cabrini University, and is a longtime supporter of the sport, hosting camps to help young girls learn to play and partnering with Dove to encourage girls to stick in sports.

Postgame, Jason and Kylie met up with Schwenksville, Pa. native and Episcopal Academy grad Ashley Sessa, who scored the only goal for Team USA in the opener against Argentina, and her family.

Kylie later gave Jason a field hockey lesson, and Jason met up with former field hockey player and current Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid.

Jason Kelce, rugby fan

The Kelces also met the women’s rugby team. Ilona Maher, one of the women’s rugby athletes who’s quickly gone viral on TikTok, asked Jason to become a super fan of their squad.

“Do you get anything from being our super fan? No,” Maher said in a video. “There’s no money. There’s no benefits at all.”

But Jason was sold, declaring himself “officially a fan” of women’s rugby.

He was also challenged to an arm wrestling match, which he did ultimately win despite significant struggle — and cheating accusations from the official New Heights podcast account.

Where might the Kelces pop up next in Paris?