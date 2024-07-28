Jason Kelce sports a classy beret at the Olympics

Among the fun and fanfare around the Paris Olympics, one Philadelphia celebrity showed up in style: Jason Kelce stunned in a beret. The retired Eagle joined his wife, Kylie, to cheer for the U.S. women’s field hockey team on Saturday.

Normally this time of year we would see Kelce on the field himself as the Eagles just started training for the new season at South Philly’s NovaCare Complex. Now that the center has retired, Kelce doesn’t have to worry about the training camp schedule interfering with his hopes of seeing the Olympics in person. So this summer he put down the green and donned a navy U.S.A. shirt and matching beret that he reportedly bought at a souvenir shop.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) called Kelce “an absolute fashion icon” and said, “If any American man is going to pull off a beret it’s Jason Kelce.” One user drew the comparison between Kelce and Claude Monet’s Self-Portrait with a Beret, where the bearded painter looks uncannily similar to the footballer. (The X account for Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Travis, responded: “Nailed it.”)

Kylie Kelce, a former high school and college field hockey player herself, connected with the women’s team earlier this year and told the AP that traveling to see them in France was “a no-brainer.” Unfortunately the team lost the first game to Argentina 1-4, but they’re scheduled to play Spain on Monday.

“When we found out that we were going to have an opportunity to go to this, the more we thought about it, we were like, ‘Let’s take advantage of it now that we can actually do it,’” Jason Kelce told the AP. “We love sports, we love competition, we love world events. This is such a unique place where the entire world gets to come together and bond over competition and sports.”

While he’s no longer playing for the Birds, Kelce has been incredibly busy juggling multiple hats during his post-retirement. He raised money for the Eagles Autism Fund by bartending in Sea Isle City last month, he’s keeping up with the super-popular New Heights podcast, and he’s preparing for his new role as commentator on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

Of course, the Kelces aren’t the only big names enjoying the Olympics this year. The dramatic and visually gorgeous opening ceremony was bookended with performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who sang publicly for the first time since she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg crip-walked while holding the legendary Olympic Torch, flag-bearer LeBron James looked like Washington Crossing the Delaware in the rain, and Flava Flav has been having a ball with the U.S. women’s water polo team (and first lady Jill Biden). Plus, upcoming Bruce Springsteen actor Jeremy Allen White made an appearance, enjoying the summer before heading to New Jersey to film the biopic about the Boss.