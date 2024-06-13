You can order a Big Dom DiSandro sandwich at Cosmi’s Deli. We did. Here’s how it was.

Dom DiSandro stepped into the spotlight in 2023 after his famous altercation with 49ers defensive back Dre Greenlaw. Known simply as “Big Dom,” the Eagles’ mysterious head of security was recently promoted to lead “gameday coaching operations” ahead of the 2024 season, but he’s also making more appearances off the field.

The Eagles Autism Foundation released a custom merchandise line in 2023, and on Monday, South Philly’s Cosmi’s Deli released two custom Big Dom sandwiches, with a portion of proceeds going to the foundation.

“We have a real popular guy and we have a good sandwich shop like us that does solid work. And the two of us together, we can do something really good for a good cause,” Mike Seccia, the owner of Cosmi’s, told CBS Philadelphia.

The deli is selling two DiSandro-themed sandwiches — the Big Dom Cugine and the Big Dom Cutlet. The cutlet version is like a chicken parm on a roll, with a chicken cutlet, Parmesan cheese, and marinara. The cugine comes with “Eagle Green” pesto sauce, mortadella, prosciutto parma, fresh burrata cheese, arugula, seasoned tomatoes, and long hots topped with oil and balsamic vinegar on a roll.

I’m no Craig LaBan, but he was very busy this week winning James Beard Media awards, so I went down to Cosmi’s to review one of these Big Dom DiSandwiches (sorry). I tried the Big Dom Cugine on a seeded roll.

The man at the counter told me after I ordered it that I was getting one of the best hoagies out there, and after trying it, I have to agree. It was a great sandwich. The flavors of the peppers, prosciutto, and burrata mixed nicely, and the balsamic vinegar tied it all together. The smaller burrata made it easier to eat, and the roll never got soggy, even after my bus journey back to the office.

It’s a truly massive sandwich, as is fitting for Big Dom, with a lot of Italian flair. It’s an expensive hoagie, at $17, but it’s big enough to share and the proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Here’s a look inside the process of how it’s made:

I did not try the Big Dom Cutlet, but I can definitely recommend you go down and check out the Big Dom Cugine.