Wawa’s Hoagiefest is here. Kyle Schwarber is already heating up. It’s not a coincidence.

Wawa kicked off its annual Hoagiefest on Monday — they will sell $5 6-inch and $6 10-inch hoagies until Aug. 11. But in the past, Hoagiefest has brought the city more than just great, cheap sandwiches. The special event also historically helps jump-start Kyle Schwarber’s bat.

Schwarber barely needs it this time around — he’s already hitting .393 with three home runs and a 1.271 OPS in his last seven games. But the Phillies’ leadoff hitter first showed his prowess during Hoagiefest in 2022, his first season with the team.

Advertisement

In June 2022, Schwarber hit .272/.385/.680, with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs, his best month of the season, and his OPS improved from .722 in May to 1.065 in June. That hot streak coincided with the start of Hoagiefest — but one month doesn’t a trend make.

» READ MORE: The Phillies won’t lack for All-Stars. Here’s the cases for each candidate, including two intriguing long shots.

Headed into the 2022 playoffs, Schwarber was on a 1-for-21 streak. So ahead of the Phillies’ National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres, Wawa brought back Hoagiefest — this time renamed Schwarberfest — to hopefully unlock the lefty’s power.

It worked. Schwarber hit the longest home run of his career off Yu Darvish in the first game after the promotion began, and hit .400 with three home runs, four RBIs with a 1.571 OPS in the series. In the World Series, Schwarber hit .250 with three home runs, and four RBIs for a 1.123 OPS, a massive improvement from his slump in the wild-card and division series.

Even Bryce Harper noticed — beyond the stunned look on his face in the above video.

“I guess I’ll thank Wawa for the Schwarber thing,” Harper said after the Phillies’ Game 4 victory against San Diego as his teammate remained hot.

Of course, Wawa had to keep the party going in 2023. Wawa partnered with Schwarber on a Schwarbomb drink in April, and when Hoagiefest came back around in June, Schwarber once again saw his OPS jump from .668 in May to .853.

Come playoff time, of course Schwarberfest was coming back.

Heading in to Hoagiefest in 2024, Schwarber is already riding a bit of a hot streak, and the Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball despite back-to-back series losses over the last week.

The Phillies welcome the Padres to Citizens Bank Park Monday for the first in a three-game series — and the starting pitcher for San Diego, Randy Vasquez, is allowing lefties to hit .448 off him this season.

How much hotter can Schwarber get? We’re about to find out.