But in OL injury situations, the Eagles under Pederson have preferred to make one move rather than two — replace the injured player with a sub, rather than move a starter and have to sub for that player as well. So, while Pederson might have just been trying to encourage the younger O-linemen with his words Saturday, it is conceivable that Peters might stay at right guard. Pederson made a brief nod toward possibly bringing in a veteran in some role, which seems pretty likely, given the lack of experience of the backups now, at every offensive line position. If Pryor moves into a starting role, at guard or tackle, the Eagles won’t have a backup with NFL experience.