👎 — The Eagles are broken and it starts from ownership on down. But Pederson can’t seem to do anything right this season. His game plans lack imagination. His decision-making has been questionable. And he can’t seem to get his players, mostly his quarterback, to play smart football.
👎 — He ran well early as the Eagles pounded the Bears on the ground. But Sanders destroyed the momentum with another fumble, this one inside the 5-yard line. Just brutal.
👎 — Rodgers continues to be one of Carson Wentz’s favorite targets — for some unknown reason — but his blocking has been dreadful. He failed to pick up the corner blitz that led to Sione Takitaki’s 50-yard pick-six. And what the heck was the tight end doing with his lame tackle attempt?
👎 — Peters had been playing better of late, but he struggled Sunday even with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett out. The Eagles left tackle gave up two sacks, the second coming after he received a chip from Greg Ward and help from Isaac Seumalo. Wentz should have thrown the ball away, but the sack resulted in a safety.
👎 — A strong case could be made for benching the Eagles quarterback. The Eagles’ struggles aren’t all on Wentz, but he might benefit from watching for a series or two. The team’s long-term investment, though, suggests it won’t happen this season — at least while the Eagles are in the division race.
🤷♂️ — The unit did its job for more than three quarters and kept Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in check. But the defense wore down in the fourth quarter — just after the Eagles trimmed the lead to 12-10 — when Chubb broke loose for a four-tackle-breaking 54-yard jaunt.
👍 — The defensive tackle walked Will Teller — one of best guards in the NFL this season — into Baker Mayfield and strip-sacked the Browns quarterback. The Eagles offense floundered in the first half, but Cox’s strip sack early in the second half was the best medicine.
👎 — The Eagles’ top two outside receivers have struggled to get open vs. man coverage the last two weeks. Fulgham caught just one of seven targets for 8 yards. Reagor finished with four catches for 52 yards, but three of the grabs didn’t come until late in the fourth quarter.
🤷♂️ — Mills came up with a huge goal-line stop early in the game, but the Browns attacked him through the air. They used heavy personnel to force Mills outside in coverage and he gave up several long catches. Mills’ tackling was also suspect, particularly when Hunt hurdled over him into the end zone.
👍 — No one should ever question Kelce’s toughness. The Eagles center left in the second quarter with an elbow injury that was clearly painful. He returned, though, and finished the game. If he’s able to play next week, it’ll be his 100th straight start — tops among active NFL centers.
👎 — The Eagles cornerback is having a poor season. Maddox used to at least offset poor coverage with a big play here or there, but he’s hardly ever around the ball. He got torched for 43 yards on the Browns’ second drive and failed to record a pass breakup for the fourth straight game.
👎 — A week after he allowed a punt to go over his head and get downed inside the five, Ward made the same mistake again. The Eagles were backed up against their own goal line, and on third down Wentz was sacked in the end zone for a safety.