In Garrett’s absence, Wentz and the Eagles continued their pattern of inefficacy. He threw one interception in the first half and nearly threw three others in the second before he forced a pass into double coverage at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the Browns’ 22-17 win. He missed open receivers on well-designed plays. He took five sacks, and mostly they were not his doing, but some were: to wit, the safety he took in the third quarter.