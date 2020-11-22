Wentz’s regression from a franchise quarterback into a liability that Pederson must coach around, and refuses to coach around, continued Sunday. He threw for 235 yards, was intercepted twice, seemed fearful of trusting his wide receivers through the first three quarters of the game, and showed no sense of when to throw the ball away or avoid a pass rush. The Eagles have a problem here at football’s most important position, and they’re not going to solve it merely by surrounding Wentz with better skill-position players and offensive linemen. They need to change their coaching methods, their offensive strategy, and maybe their quarterback, for at least a little while.