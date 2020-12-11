You probably have seen Jason Peters on the field for the last time as an Eagle, ending the longest era of dominance on the offensive line for any player in franchise history.
“Jason Peters is going to miss the rest of the season. He has elected to have surgery on his foot, on his toe,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday. “Let me tell you something — it’s an injury that we’ve known about and he’s battled through it. He’s done everything he can for the this football team. … He means a lot to me personally, not only on the field, but off the field as well.
“He wanted to be out there with his teammates, obviously, for the remainder of the season. It’s just to the point now where the injury is a little bit too bad for him to continue. … [Nate] Herbig will be the right guard.”
Peters entered the NFL in 2004 as an undrafted rookie tight end in Buffalo. The next season he transitioned to tackle, eventually making the Pro Bowl nine times, and being selected All-Pro six times. Seven of the Pro Bowl berths and four of the All-Pro designations came after he was sent to the Eagles in a 2009 trade for first-, fourth-, and sixth-round draft picks. That transaction will go down as one of the best trades in franchise history.
Currently, Peters is not a fan favorite; he has battled injuries pretty much constantly since the 2017 Super Bowl season, in which he played only seven games, his season ending in October with a torn ACL. Often he has played through injury. Last offseason, the Eagles let him venture into free agency, thinking 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard would take over at left tackle. Peters returned to the roster when All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks suffered an Achilles tear in June, with the thought that Peters would transition to right guard. Then Dillard’s season ended before it began, with a torn bicep tendon.
A fan base already weary of being disappointed by older, injury-prone players was not receptive when Peters asked to be paid as a starting left tackle, if he were going to move back there. His contract was adjusted, but he sustained a painful turf toe injury early in the season, and missed four games. Peters played well the first few games after his return, then reinjured the toe and had a dreadful day Nov. 22 at Cleveland, allowing three sacks, one for a safety.
The coaching staff then moved Peters to right guard — for good this time — and brought Jordan Mailata back in at left tackle, where he’d played when Peters was injured. Peters, still hobbled, labored through the Seattle game and then left last Sunday’s loss at Green Bay in the third quarter, replaced by Herbig. That was Peters’ 213th NFL game, his 148th as an Eagle.
A declining team facing a salary cap crunch is extremely unlikely to bring Peters back yet again in 2021, if he still wants to try to play.
The offensive line that takes the field this Sunday against New Orleans will feature Mailata at left tackle and rookie Jack Driscoll at right tackle, in place of Lane Johnson, who recently underwent season-ending ankle surgery.
Pederson also confirmed Friday that Carson Wentz will be active Sunday as Jalen Hurts’ backup.