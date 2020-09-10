The Eagles announced Thursday that they have agreed to restructure Jason Peters' contract to account for his move to left tackle.
Peters' one-year deal is now worth a possible $8 million if all incentives are reached, an NFL source said. He earns $4 million guaranteed with a $2 million signing bonus. His previous contract, which he signed in July to play right guard, was worth up to $6 million with $3 million guaranteed and a $1 million signing bonus.
The new deal ends two weeks of drama in which Peters balked at moving from his new position to his old after Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending torn biceps. The 38-year-old told the team he wouldn’t switch spots unless he was paid like a left tackle, sources told The Inquirer on Aug. 29.
The Eagles wouldn’t confirm Peters' demands, which put coach Doug Pederson in the awkward position of having to explain starting the inexperienced Matt Pryor over a likely future Hall of Famer at the most important position on the offensive line.
Pederson also clearly didn’t want to publicly criticize a veteran and team captain. Perhaps that is why Peters finally relented. Pederson said that Peters walked into his office Monday unprompted and agreed to move to left tackle.
The Eagles and Peters' representation were in the middle of negotiations, however, during this period. In the end, both sides got what they wanted.
Still, there is consternation about the O-line with the season set to open Sunday in Washington. The Eagles could be without three of their projected starters with Brandon Brooks already likely done for the year after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture in June, Dillard sidelined, and right tackle Lane Johnson dealing with an ankle injury.
Johnson was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice. If he can’t go, Pryor would likely move from right guard to right tackle. Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll would also be candidates. Nate Herbig would likely take Pryor’s spot inside if he were to move outside.
The Peters situation could have been avoided, some have argued, if there were contingencies in his contract for a possible move back to tackle. But the Eagles didn’t want to place any additional pressure on Dillard, who was being handed the left-tackle job even though he had struggled as a rookie, a source close to the situation said.