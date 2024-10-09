That prosthetic leg Jason Kelce signed at the Chiefs game? It wasn’t his first.

It was a Jason and Travis Kelce takeover on Monday night in Chiefs Kingdom. While one brother came away with a big 26-13 win on the field, the other was tailgating with fans and signing prosthetic legs — we think you know who did what.

The latest episode of New Heights had a different feel from others. With both Kelce brothers in the house for Monday Night Football, the Cleveland Heights natives filmed an in-person episode for fans. They talked about everything from the Kelce takeover on Monday night and even gave a shout out to a local Philly restaurant. Here’s what you missed …

Jason signs a prosthetic leg

On the set of Monday Night Countdown, Jason Kelce didn’t sign a baby. But he did sign a prosthetic leg. Yes, you read that right.

“As I was signing it I looked up and she had her leg up in the air and there was nothing there,” Jason said. “I was like, oh, that’s her leg. That was a dead giveaway.”

To many, this may come as a surprise, but apparently this was not the first prosthetic leg Jason signed in his 13-year career — he said he previously signed a military veteran’s prosthetic leg at an Eagles event.

Taylor Swift has Travis eating new foods — and showing Zahav some love

Despite the episode being filmed in Kansas City, the duo showed Philadelphia some love. As Jason was explaining all of the different foods he ate at the tailgates in Kansas City, Travis went on to explain how girlfriend Taylor Swift has helped introduce him to new foods — and gave a shout-out to local Philadelphia Israeli restaurant Zahav and its chef Michael Solomonov.

“You know I’m starting to open up to Indian cuisines,” Travis said.

“My girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason said. “She’s introducing new foods to you. One of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”

“That and the Israeli spot in Philadelphia. It was awesome. I like that spot a lot.”

“Zahav. Shout-out to Michael Solomonov,” Jason added.

A tribute to Abner Haynes

Before heading into the stadium for his broadcast responsibilities, Jason Kelce celebrated with Kansas City fans in the tailgating lots — sporting an Abner Haynes jersey.

Haynes was a former running back for the Chiefs whose number 28 is now retired by the team. Kelce wanted to pay tribute to Haynes, who passed away in July.

“This offseason Abner Haynes died,” he said on the podcast. “He is in the Chiefs Ring of Honor or Hall of Fame. I didn’t really know who Abner Haynes was. But then you see that he’s passed away, you start clicking articles and the dude was just awesome.

“A great running back, played for the Dallas Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. But more important than that, it felt like he was really a member of the community. … Lived a good life of being a great football player and a promising, just awesome member of the community. So, I thought it would be cool to pay honor to the great Abner Haynes.”

A great football player and a member of the community? Kelce may have been honoring Haynes longer than he realizes.

The Travis lateral on MNF

Travis Kelce finished Monday night with nine catches for 70 yards in the Chiefs’ win over the Saints. But the highlight of his night was throwing a lateral to running back Samaje Perine.

The Chiefs faced a third-and-22 at the 43-yard line in the first half, trying to get into field-goal range. Patrick Mahomes found Kelce, who caught the short pass and then ran across the field before pitching the ball to Perine, who nearly picked up the first down.

The younger Kelce brother walked listeners through what was going on in his head.

“It all happened so fast,” he said. “I kind of blackout, which I’m sure Coach Reid is going to love hearing. … I was reversing field, I felt guys over pursuing, and I was like, oh, I can get more yards this way. And then I realized I couldn’t get more yards that way.”

So what made him decide to pitch it?

“There’s a guy in red over here, I just feel him,” Travis added. “It was like fast-break basketball, you just feel your guy running the lane.”

“You looked like Larry Bird out there,” Jason replied.