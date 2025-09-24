Kylie Kelce’s superstitions pay off, Jalen Hurts needs to play ‘point guard,’ and more from ‘New Heights’

When Jason Kelce isn’t joining the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band, hosting Monday Night Countdown, or recording his New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis, he’s attending Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field.

The former All-Pro center was in attendance for Sunday’s comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, which saw the Eagles erase a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to continue their undefeated streak in a 33-26 win. On the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce discussed the Eagles’ comeback win, and talked about his own experience watching the game at the Linc with his wife, Kylie.

Here’s what you missed — unless of course you were tuning in for the Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro interview …

‘Let Jalen be point guard’

On Monday Night Countdown, Kelce referred to his former team as the “Philadelphia Pigeons” following an awful first-half performance.

The Eagles legend had high expectations for his former team when the offense capitalized on an early Zack Baun interception, scoring a touchdown and taking a 7-0 lead. Unfortunately, everything went downhill for the Eagles from there.

“It proceeded to be about two quarters of some of the most horrendous Eagles football I’ve seen in a long time,” Kelce said on New Heights.

The Eagles offense struggled in the first half, suffering four straight three-and-outs and posting net passing yards in the negatives. Their struggles continued into the start of the third quarter when Jalen Hurts was strip-sacked on the team’s opening possession. As the Eagles started to give up the lead, Kelce said fans started to let the players know how they were really feeling.

“It was one of those where like, it was a third-and-long situation and I feel like it’s hard,” Kelce said. “What do you call? Do you go to a screen, you go to a draw to try and get something back because you know you’re not picking it up? And then immediately it’s like, ‘Booooo!’ And it’s like, yeah, I feel it. I get you.”

Trailing 26-7 in the third quarter, the Eagles responded with 26 unanswered points to cap the thrilling 33-26 win. Hurts threw for 226 yards and three second-half touchdowns, while A.J. Brown finished with six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown after a slow start to the season.

“Let Jalen be point guard,” Jason said. “It was fun to watch in the second half because you got to see what these guys are capable of when they are performing at their best. And everybody has been waiting for A.J. Brown to have a game this year. It’s been a frustrating start to the season for him, I’m sure, and for the entire team. And for him to go out there and not even the first catch over the shoulder, he had like a third-down catch where he’s two yards short, right? And he’s throwing people off of him. He is incredible.”

‘He is playing lights-out’

Of course, you can’t discuss Sunday’s game without mentioning Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The 25-year-old blocked the potential game-winning field-goal attempt in the final seconds of regulation before running it 61 yards for a touchdown.

“We won with one of the most spectacular finishes to a game I’ve ever seen with Jordan Davis — not only blocking it but picking it up and running it back for a touchdown,” Kelce said. “I could not be happier for this kid. He is such a workhorse. He has matured so much. … That’s a great play that’s illustrated how far he’s come. You know what I mean? He’s always had the potential."

Davis arrived at camp noticeably slimmer, and it appears that’s already paying dividends for him and the team.

“I just think that you see the maturity and the growth that he’s had as a person and a player,” Kelce continued. “He’s gotten his weight under control. He’s in better shape than he’s ever been in and it’s paying dividends on the field. He is playing lights-out in the middle of the defense right now and that was just an awesome moment to really solidify him on the national stage.”

‘We got to change the mojo’

It’s easy to look at Sunday’s game and give credit to both Davis and Hurts for the win — but the real MVP of the day may go to Kylie Kelce. Yes, you read that right.

Sitting in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field, Kylie noticed when she looked away from the game, good things began to happen for the Eagles. As a very superstitious sports fan, Kylie decided to “watch” the rest of the game from her seat — backward.

“Honestly, she turned around and I think this was right before the drive with the big throw to A.J.,” Jason said. “And we’re all celebrating because we finally got something going offensively. I look back and Kylie’s seated [backward]. She said, ‘We got to change the mojo. We got to change the mojo up.’

“She starts switching around and then we ended up scoring that drive. And it’s like ‘Ky, yeah, I’m sorry, you’re not allowed to turn around for the rest of the game.’ It wasn’t even me saying that. Kylie was telling me, ‘Hey, J, sorry. I’m going to be turning this way watching the rest of this game.’

But Kylie wasn’t alone. Emmy Award-winning actor (and lifelong Eagles fan) Hannah Einbinder joined her. The Hacks star also recently let out a “Go Birds” during her acceptance speech.

“It was working out so well that Hannah Einbinder joined in right here,” Jason said. “She started looking the other way. It was a full team effort of anything they could do to try to send the juju their way.”

