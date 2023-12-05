Here’s why LB Shaquille Leonard chose the Eagles over the Cowboys, according to Jerry Jones

On Monday, the Eagles officially announced they had agreed to terms with All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. Leonard visited the Eagles the week prior and was also considering the Birds’ biggest rival — the Dallas Cowboys.

Due to Zach Cunningham’s and Nakobe Dean‘s injuries, the Eagles were in need of help at linebacker — especially after a poor defensive performance against the 49ers that resulted in a 42-19 loss.

Despite an aggressive push from both teams, Leonard chose to join the Eagles. On Dallas radio Tuesday, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Birds, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about why he believes Leonard chose to come to Philadelphia.

» READ MORE: Thumbs up or down? Eagles beat writers weigh in on the Shaquille Leonard signing

Advertisement

“Certainly, on an individual basis, I wish him the best,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He deserves that. He’s had a very distinguished career. There was absolutely never any money mentioned. I met with him, had lunch with him, and had a good visit with him, but there was never a financial issue at all. So, that wasn’t the case in any way, he apparently wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance. I certainly recognize and honor his decision there.”

Jones went on to say he was unsure if the opportunity for playing time he could earn from the Eagles was similar to the playing time he would have the opportunity to earn in Dallas.

Jones also alluded to uncertainty over the fit for Leonard on the Cowboys roster given the personnel Dallas has on defense already.

» READ MORE: Desperate Eagles and GM Howie Roseman finally add a big-name linebacker in Shaq Leonard | Marcus Hayes

“One of the things that he would do is, when you bring a player in at any position, if you have players that you really want to keep active and stay involved with at that position, then you deactivate somebody at another position,” Jones said. “It’s always a squeeze when you’re in the season as to who’s going to be active on Sunday and who’s not. That has a lot to do with where you’re trying to bolster up personnel for a game or against a particular opponent. These things don’t automatically have the fit that you say, ‘Oh my god, that can help the Cowboys, get him,’ even if it helps a little bit.”

Jones said the Cowboys expect to see Leonard on the field against them on Sunday.