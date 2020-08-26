“I feel like last year I was worried about a lot of outside things, what people thought of me, how people react to this catch or this touchdown or this mistake. This year, I really don’t care about much outside of what happens in this facility, other than what’s going on in my family,” Arcega-Whiteside said. “And I’ve been having a lot more fun. I mean every day, I get in the huddle, and me and Greg [Ward, the other slot receiver], we give each other kind of like a pep talk, I guess, trying to stay positive, keep things going.