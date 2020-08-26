Toohill did well in 1-on-1s, particularly when matched up against rookie Prince Tega Wanogho. The rookie end used his hands to get around the tackle on his first rush and knocked him back on his heels with a bull rush on his second turn. Toohill was considered more of an athletic end than a power one coming out, but he’s shown some strength. Of course, Tega Wanogho may not yet be the best competition. Toohill took some reps with the first unit defense during team drills, which could show that he’s making hay with coaches. Miller struggled to disengage from rookie tackle Jack Driscoll in 1-on-1s. He was credited with sacking Wentz from the backside in team but was unblocked.