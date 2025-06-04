Jordan Davis is in the ‘best shape of his life.’ His secret? Falling in love with the Peloton.

Vic Fangio doesn’t usually shy away from answering a question directly, but he took an early off-ramp when asked a follow-up question Tuesday afternoon about a previous response.

The topic was Jordan Davis, the defensive tackle entering his fourth season, whose fifth-year option recently was exercised by the Eagles.

The defensive coordinator noted that Davis surged late in the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season. Davis, Fangio said, is “in the best shape that he’s ever been in,” a level of conditioning Davis didn’t reach until the second half of the 2024 season.

Why, after an offseason program, a training camp, and the start of last season, did Davis get into shape so late?

“We could be here a long time for that,” Fangio said. “For some guys, it takes time. I’m ducking that question.”

Davis, who turned 25 the day the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers to kick off their playoff run, had an explanation when asked about it later Tuesday after the Eagles finished another day of organized team activities.

He’s a little late to the party, but Davis “fell in love with Peloton.” (His favorite instructor is Ally Love.)

The 13th pick in the 2022 draft agrees with Fangio about being in his best shape. There’s a lot that hasn’t been seen publicly, Davis said, before adding that the students at Henry B. du Pont Middle School in Hockessin, Del., can attest to Davis working hard at the school.

If you’re feeling like you’ve read a version of this story before, it’s because you probably have. Aiming to become more of an every-down player after struggling with conditioning during his rookie season, Davis worked out with an Atlanta-based trainer during his first NFL offseason. Last year around this time, after an up-and-down second season, Davis talked about ditching AriZona teas in favor of a low-calorie mango juice and adding hiking to his conditioning routine.

Call this the year of discipline for Davis, who said “discipline” is his “word of the year for 2025.”

“Discipline is just having the strength to do it even when you don’t feel like doing it,” he said.

The Eagles again are asking for more from Davis in 2025 (and, of course, in 2026). The subtraction of Milton Williams from the interior defensive line will be filled by the players the Eagles already had on the roster, plus the addition of fourth-round pick Ty Robinson. That should mean more on the shoulders of Davis and Moro Ojomo.

Davis has spent the majority of his career as a space-eater and run-stuffer, occupying multiple blockers to create opportunities for others. Now, with Jalen Carter ascending to near the top of any list of the sport’s best interior defensive linemen, the Eagles want more from Davis as a pass rusher. Davis picked up a sack in both the NFC championship win over Washington and in the Super Bowl. His last sack before those games came in Week 3. His playing time dipped in the middle portion of the season after seeing a lot of the field early, and he was a rotational player down the stretch.

What’s known right now is that Carter will continue to play a lot of snaps. What’s unknown is how Williams’ snaps are spread around. The answer could depend on whether Davis indeed is in his best shape and how he takes to becoming a more reliable rusher.

“It’s a new experience,” Davis said of learning more pass-rushing techniques. He has worked closely with defensive line coach Clint Hurtt and has gotten advice from his former college teammate, Nolan Smith, whom Davis called “the most flexible, bendy guy I know,” in hopes of becoming a more well-rounded and reliable player.

General manager Howie Roseman, after picking up Davis’ option, said Davis has only “scratched the ceiling of his potential.”

Davis said Roseman “has a lot of faith in me, even when I didn’t see it at first.” Davis has talked previously about dealing with self-confidence issues in college and when he first joined the Eagles.

“I’m human,” he said. “Those are things that people have. But at the end of the day, I realize that harder work and better preparation kind of eliminate those self-doubts. As I kind of went through this last year, I started to understand that a little bit more. Just kind of being more present with myself, understanding myself, understanding who I am as a person, that all kind of translates into the X’s and O’s of football.”

Fangio said he’s seeing it.

“I think that’s carried over this offseason and I anticipate it carrying over into the season,” he said. “I think he’s going to do very well for us this year.”