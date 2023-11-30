Jordan Davis is a big talent on the Eagles’ defensive line. Turns out, he can sing too.

Jordan Davis is one of the Eagles’ big guys up front. Against Buffalo, Davis showed off his speed, reaching almost 17 mph tracking down Josh Allen on the run.

But on Wednesday, the NFL posted a TikTok that shows another side of Davis — his incredible singing voice, featured on the Eagles’ 2023 Christmas album.

The album, “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” has already made a splash. Jason Kelce and brother Travis’ song “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” written by Jason himself, made it to the top of the Billboard Holiday Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts.

But the surprise star of the album is Davis, who said in the video posted by the NFL that he was nervous to sing.

“I’m so nervous. Why am I so nervous?” Davis asked. “Goodness gracious, this is excruciating.”

Davis then broke out into a version of Frank Sinatra’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” with offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and the album’s producers in the background hyping him up.

After he finished, the producers told him they “love the sound of [his] voice,” to which Davis replied, “shucks, thank you, guys,” with a big smile on his face.

The 6-foot-6 inch, 336-pound defensive lineman didn’t just shock the producers, but also NFL fans, with his amazing voice. Many took to social media to rave about the multi-talented Davis.

The “A Philly Special Christmas Special” album primarily features Kelce, Mailata, and Lane Johnson, and has 11 tracks, with four available on streaming (but not the track with Davis on it).

The album benefits local Philadelphia area charities like the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. After the rousing success of the 2022 edition, which raised over $1.25 million for charity, the Eagles recorded the 2023 edition.