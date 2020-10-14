But Seumalo’s knee injury forced Pryor into the lineup at right guard. He has survived, mostly with help from Kelce. But he’s had no choice but to learn on the job. The Eagles couldn’t get much going on the ground against the Steelers aside from Miles' Sanders' 74-yard touchdown run. Pryor (No. 69) and his block attempt on Stephon Tuitt (No. 91) here was a perfect example of why.