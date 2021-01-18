Another potential conflict might be with Roseman. In Denver, McDaniels had control over personnel, and wielded it badly. (He drafted Tim Tebow 25th overall in 2010, though he did get Demaryius Thomas three picks earlier). Reading what was written about him after he was fired there is a lot like reading autopsies of the Kelly era with the Eagles. It’s hard to believe that Roseman, who brought Kelly to Philly only to see him demand that Roseman be moved out of football operations two years later, would want to risk dealing with that sort of ego again. Pederson’s pliability was part of his ability to coexist with Lurie and Roseman, until a few weeks ago, when Pederson decided he needed to control who was on his staff.