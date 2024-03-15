Everything you need to know about new Eagles QB Kenny Pickett, from his Birds fandom to his hand size

Kenny Pickett is the newest Eagles quarterback.

The Ocean Township, N.J. native went to Pitt, and he comes from the Steelers, but Birds fans — he’s one of you.

”When I was a kid, I would go to Philadelphia to watch Eagles games,” Pickett said ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony in 2021 in a press conference. “My dad and my family would go and watch [Brian] Westbrook, [Donovan] McNabb, and Brian Dawkins.”

Now, after two seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickett will be Jalen Hurts’ backup, replacing Marcus Mariota, who signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders this week. The trade comes a few days after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson, presumably to replace Pickett as the starter.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sources: Eagles trade for Kenny Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding a backup QB

Here’s everything you need to know about the Birds’ new backup QB ...

What draft picks did the Eagles trade for Kenny Pickett?

The Eagles traded for Pickett on Friday. Here’s how that went down:

To Eagles: Pickett, 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 120) To Steelers: 2024 third-round pick (No. 98), two 2025 seventh-round picks

If the Eagles have more than two seventh-round picks in 2025, the team will send their best two to the Steelers, according to EJ Smith.

What’s Kenny Pickett’s contract?

Pickett is on year three of his rookie contract. In 2024, Pickett will earn $985,000 in base salary and a roster bonus of $998,900, with a cap hit of $1,983,900, according to Spotrac. Pickett has one more year on his current deal plus a potential fifth-year option.

» READ MORE: New Eagles running back Saquon Barkley wants to prove he’s still a ‘special player’

Why was Kenny Pickett traded?

The Steelers traded Pickett after he was uninterested in competing for the starting job after Wilson was signed, according to the Post-Gazette and Sports Illustrated.

Now, Pickett enters an environment where he is assured the spot as backup. Mariota appeared in just three games backing up Hurts in 2023 and did not start any of them.

What are Kenny Pickett’s stats?

In 2023, Pickett put up 2,070 passing yards with a 62% completion percentage, six passing touchdowns, and four interceptions in 12 starts. The Steelers went 7-5 in those games and ultimately fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

» READ MORE: Source: Eagles and Josh Sweat agree to a restructured contract for the 2024 season

What was Kenny Pickett like in college?

Pickett played for Pitt from 2017-21 and was a Heisman Trophy finalist and first-team All-American in his senior season, when Pitt won the ACC Championship. Pickett became famous for his “fake slide” against Wake Forest, which led to the move being promptly banned.

How big are Kenny Pickett’s hands?

Pickett, who was listed at a totally average (by NFL QB standards) 6-foot-3, 220 pounds by the Steelers, also attracted national attention at the NFL combine for his small hands. His 8 ½-inch hands are the smallest of any NFL quarterback. And while that’s well below the NFL average, it’s the same size as a former Eagles passer. Here’s more from ESPN: