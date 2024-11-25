Eagles will reportedly sign free agent edge rusher K.J. Henry to their practice squad

The Eagles are expected to sign free agent edge rusher K.J. Henry to the practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.

Henry, 25, started his career with the Washington Commanders last season as a fifth-round pick out of Clemson. He played 41% of Washington’s defensive snaps as a rookie and logged 1½ sacks, but didn’t make the team’s initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp this year and has bounced around the league since.

Advertisement

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed Henry off waivers at the start of the regular season, released him a couple weeks later, and ultimately signed him back to their practice squad. The Dallas Cowboys claimed him off Cincinnati’s practice squad last month only to release Henry late last week, opening the door for the Eagles.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Rams takeaways: Vic Fangio has defense in playoff form; analyzing Saquon Barkley’s MVP case

Henry’s arrival coincides with both Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff going down with injuries. Graham, 36, left the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams with a torn triceps injury he said will sideline him for the rest of what may be his final season. Huff, the team’s highest-priced signing in free agency before the season, went on injured reserve with a wrist injury in the lead-up to the Rams game. Huff, who played with a cast over his left hand for two games before landing on IR, has a chance to return later in the season or in the playoffs.

Still, Graham and Huff’s injuries leave the Eagles with just three healthy edge rushers on the active roster. Signing Henry, who had 3½ sacks and nine tackles for losses in his senior year at Clemson, will give the Eagles three more on the practice squad as well.