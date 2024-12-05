Kylie Kelce talks Eagles fandom with Kaitlin Olson, discusses pregnancy on debut episode of ‘Not Gonna Lie!’

Move aside Jason and Travis, there’s another Kelce entering the podcast ring.

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, launched her new podcast, Not Gonna Lie! with Kylie Kelce. When asked what her podcast would be about on Thursday’s debut episode, she said “women, sports and motherhood.”

Kylie has previous experience in the hosting role — studying communications at Cabrini University where she hosted a radio show and wrote for the school newspaper. She also appeared as a guest on New Heights, which is one of Jason and Travis Kelce’s most-viewed episodes on YouTube. Now, she’s ready to give the audience what they’ve been asking for — more Kylie.

“I decided to do a podcast because at the end of the day I tried to stay quiet and sort of do the Homer-Simpson-roll-back-into-the-hedge and no one was allowing it,” Kylie said. “There were still articles and people talking about our families. So, here’s the deal: if you’re going to talk about our family, you’re going to talk about me, you might as well hear it from me.”

The debut episode of Not Gonna Lie! was everything you would expect from a Kylie podcast — jokes about Jason, fun stories about her kids and her pregnancy, new witty segments, and a special guest appearance from actress Kaitlin Olson. Here’s what you missed …

Bennett’s reaction to her pregnancy announcement

In case you missed the news, Kylie and Jason announced that they are expecting their fourth baby girl — and it was one daughter’s reaction to the news that really set off social media.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page,” Kylie posted on Instagram.

Bennett, their youngest, didn’t look too happy about the news. Apparently nothing has changed since the announcement.

“When I tell you that Bennie feels deeply and personally victimized at the fact that we chose to give her another sibling, I mean that with my whole chest,” Kylie said. “When other babies or little kids try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them. So, we are about to ruin her day.”

Blocking other kids from getting to mom? Sounds like an offensive lineman’s daughter.

Where are the Kylie genes?

During her segment 5-ish Questions, Kylie responded to a fan’s TikTok that said each of her daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett — look like Jason.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. We are so lucky that my husband makes cute girls,” Kylie said. “When you look at Wyatt’s baby pictures and Jason’s baby pictures side-by-side, it looks like we have cloned him. I complained a lot when Wyatt arrived that it looked like I had nothing to do with it. And if I had not pushed her out myself I would not believe that I had any part in making her.

“Then I got Ellie who now the internet has run away with the fact that she looks like Travis. Which I am slightly offended by … I very much feel as though Ellie could pass for looking like mom. So, if we could hop off the whole Ellie looks like Travis train, that would be greatly appreciated because that is the only one I have any chance of having any claim to when it comes to looking alike. Jury is still out on the fourth one, but Bennie is definitely another Jason look alike.”

Kaitlin Olson joins the show

Honorary Philadelphian Kaitlin Olson was the very first guest on Not Gonna Lie! with Kylie Kelce. Olson stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where she met her husband (and real Philadelphian) Rob McElhenney. Although she’s not from Philly, she’s a diehard Eagles fan.

“Not a day goes by where we don’t realize how crazy this life is that we’ve been on this show about this city for 17 years. Then we met there and we have kids because of it. Philadelphia is so special to me. Most of my in-laws still live there; we love going back there. It’s such a special city and they just have really embraced us and they’re fiercely protective of our show.

“As far as the Eagles, I grew up in Oregon, we didn’t have a football team. So, I was very happy to jump on that bandwagon and I’ve been a hardcore fan ever since.”

Who’s watching the kids right now?

When Kylie is busy hosting her new podcast or helping with the Eagles Autism Foundation, who is watching the kids? When asked if it was Jason, she quickly responded, “No.”

“When I have to do something — coaching, something for Eagles Autism Foundation, something for a podcast, a doctor’s appointment even — I will schedule child care,” she said. “My husband could tell me 72 times that he is going to be in the house during the time I leave it, I will still schedule child care.

“And that is not a knock on my husband. My husband is busier than he’s ever been, I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football. We had a set schedule then, now it is absolutely free for all. He is working so hard and really grinding right now. So, I just make sure that I’m covered.”