After his brother Travis, Jason Kelce has a new duet partner: his wife, Kylie

There’s one more special guest invited to A Philly Special Christmas Party.

The third Eagles Christmas album, which comes out on Friday, features many luminaries joining the core singing linemen trio of former Eagle Jason Kelce plus the team’s current left and right tackles, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks joins Kelce on a duet of Ron Sexsmith’s “Maybe This Christmas,” Travis Kelce and Boyz II Men sing on “It’s Christmas Time In Cleveland Heights,” Devon Gilfillian teams with Mailata on “Having A Party,” and Mt. Joy pairs off with Kelce on “Santa Drives An Astrovan.”

And now, yet another Kelce has joined the Philly Specials family. “Loud Little Town,” a new holiday song written by Philadelphia guitarist Brandon Beaver, is a duet between the retired Eagles center and his wife Kylie.

Kylie Kelce has shared the spotlight with her Monday Night Football analyst husband before, costarring in the Amazon documentary Kelce in 2023 and directing him in a Wawa TV commercial earlier this year.

On “Loud Little Town,” she makes her Philly Specials recording debut in Beaver’s moving tale of a married couple who find happiness amid the holiday hubbub with their young children in a home that grows quiet as the years pass and the kids move away. Kylie Kelce’s sweet vocal softens her husband’s gruff rumble, as the couple, who have three daughters, imagine a lonelier future.

“It’s just an absolutely gorgeous song about a husband and wife singing to each other,” Jason Kelce said in a recent interview with The Inquirer.

“The sentiment is that Christmas means so much more with your own kids involved, and then throughout the years, as the kids are getting older and they’re starting to venture off, and having their own families, and going off into the world. And by the time the chorus comes around, it’s just you and your wife, kind of reminiscing about the Christmases with your kids, and missing that, but loving that you’re still with each other.”

“I’m curious to see how it’s going to be received. Because it’s not a pop-y song. But it really tugs on the heart strings, for sure.”

This week, Kelce and his Philly Specials music teammates announced Operation Snowball, which aims to raise enough money with the new Eagles Christmas album to give all 116,000 student in the School District of Philadelphia a gift this holiday season. Details of that plan are forthcoming.

