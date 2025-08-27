Eagles linemen Landon Dickerson (knee) and Jordan Mailata (concussion) both return to practice

Seventeen days after Landon Dickerson was carted off the Lincoln Financial Field sideline with a meniscus injury in his right knee, and 14 days after he underwent surgery, the Eagles left guard returned to practice.

On Wednesday, during the Eagles’ first practice following the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline, Dickerson participated in the 20-minute portion open to the media, which included team stretch and individual drills. He wore a black compression sleeve on his surgically-repaired right leg.

Dickerson’s return to practice comes just over a week before the Eagles open the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4. Since he sustained the injury at public practice, Dickerson has been considered week-to-week, making a return for Week 1 a possibility.

“It was alarming, but I’m glad that we got a good-case scenario out of all things,“ right tackle Lane Johnson said on Aug. 14. ”I know they’re going to do a good job rehabbing him and bringing him back.”

The Eagles do not release an official injury report until the first practice of game week, which will likely occur on Sunday.

Dickerson wasn’t the only Eagles offensive lineman back at practice after an injury layoff. Jordan Mailata, who was in concussion protocol to conclude training camp, was also participating in the portion of practice open to the media.

Meanwhile, A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (groin) were also participating in some capacity. The duo had only practiced together for a total of three days in training camp due to their respective injuries. Smith had also dealt with back tightness earlier in camp.

Tanner McKee, the Eagles’ backup quarterback, was present and involved in practice for the first time since sustaining a finger injury to his right throwing hand on Aug. 18. He wore a black brace around his right thumb during individual drills.

His availability for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys has been in question due to the injury. If he can’t back up Jalen Hurts, the Eagles acquired Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to assume the QB3 role. Howell, who turns 25 next month, was present for his first Eagles practice on Wednesday.

Following practice, Howell said that he will “be ready to go” if called upon to serve as Hurts’ backup.

On defense, Drew Mukuba (hamstring) observed the start of practice from the sideline once again. The second-rounder out of Texas left training camp on Aug. 19 early with a hamstring injury and sat out of the last practice the following day and the preseason finale against the New York Jets.

Mukuba, who has been contending for the starting safety job with Sydney Brown, had a strong preseason debut in the second game against the Cleveland Browns, posting a pick-six and a fumble recovery. But his camp has been marred by injury, first by a shoulder injury that sidelined him for three practices and now the hamstring ailment.

Kelee Ringo, who missed the final day of training camp and the last preseason game with a groin injury, also returned to practice.

The Eagles are scheduled to practice again on Thursday before the week of preparation for the Cowboys officially begins.