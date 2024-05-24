It’s not just for the Birds. These are the top 10 non-Eagles sporting events at the Linc.

Three new champions will be crowned at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend — in lacrosse.

Philadelphians know and love the Linc as the home of the Eagles, and a number of the franchise’s most iconic moments have taken place at the stadium. But it’s also been home to a number of special sporting events for other teams and in other sports.

Here’s our top ten list ahead of what could be a classic weekend for men’s college lacrosse …

10. Monster Jam (and Supercross)

It’s the Linc like you’ve truly never seen it before, as the football stadium transforms into a dirt playground for monster trucks — and for the first time this year, Supercross.

9. Manchester United vs. FC Barcelona, 2003

Man United’s 3-1 win over Barcelona was entertaining on the field, but this game is especially notable as it was the first ticketed game ever at Lincoln Financial Field, just over a month before the start of the Eagles’ 2003 season.

8. Mexico vs. Jamaica, 2015

The Linc has been home to a number of international men’s matchups — 62,000 people attended a Mexico-Germany friendly during a Phillies playoff game in 2023 — but perhaps none bigger than Jamaica and Mexico in the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup final. Mexico beat Jamaica, 3-1, in front of the biggest crowd to ever see a soccer game at the Linc.

7. U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Nigeria, 2003 Women’s World Cup

The United States’ only World Cup game at the Linc saw the women’s national team dominate Nigeria, 5-0, in front of just over 31,533 fans during the group stage. That was the biggest crowd for a women’s soccer game in state history until it was topped in 2015. In 2019, the team drew nearly 50,000 fans to the Linc for a game against Portugal during their World Cup victory tour, setting a new all-time attendance record for a USWNT friendly. The USWNT went on to finish third at the 2003 World Cup, with Germany winning the title. The Linc hosted four Women’s World Cup matches that year, all in the group stage.

6. Army vs. Navy, 2022

The Linc has hosted 14 games between the two iconic rivals, including 11 Navy victories. But in the most recent iteration of Army-Navy at the Linc in 2022, Army walked it off with a field goal in double overtime. Even when these two teams are bad, “America’s Game” is always special. The game will return to Lincoln Financial Field in 2027.

5. Temple vs. Penn State, 2015

Matt Rhule helped Temple beat his alma mater, Penn State, for the first time in 74 years in the season-opener at Lincoln Financial Field in 2015. The Nittany Lions took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but didn’t score again in the game and the Owls pulled off a 27-10 win. The game, at that time, was the highest-attended college football game at the stadium before it was overtaken by a game still to come on the list. It was the first sign that the 2015 football season would be something special for Temple.

4. Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United

On April 10, 2010, the Philadelphia Union, now in their 15th season, played their first home game in franchise history. Sebastian Le Toux not only scored the goal, but added two more for the first hat trick in club history as the Union beat D.C. United, 3-2, in front of a crowd of just under 35,000 fans.

3. Stadium Series: Flyers vs Penguins, 2019

Gritty jumped off the roof of the stadium in an LED suit, and that was just the start of an epic day for the Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia erased a 3-1 deficit to beat the Penguins in overtime — thanks to that goal from former captain Claude Giroux.

2. WrestleMania 40

Is wrestling a sport? When it’s as epic as WrestleMania 40, who cares? Cody Rhodes finished the story as The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson all made cameo appearances in the ring during the two-night event. Just listen to that crowd pop.

1. Temple vs. Notre Dame, 2015

Late in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like 7-0 Temple had the chance to pull off one of the most improbable wins in school history, against ninth-ranked Notre Dame. College GameDay came to Philadelphia, and the game is still the most attended college football game ever played at the stadium. DeShone Kizer ultimately scored the game-winning touchdown for the Fighting Irish with just over two minutes to play in the fourth, but it’s still one of the most memorable games in Temple’s recent history.