"<p>After landing on injured reserve at the conclusion of training camp, Ainias Smith was activated from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of the <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Eagles</a>’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.</p> <p>Smith, the Eagles’ fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M, had been sidelined with an ankle injury for the last 8½ weeks. He <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-ainias-smith-injured-reserve-rookie-20240827.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">reportedly had experienced discomfort</a> after playing in the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 24.</p> <p><em>— Olivia Reiner</em></p>"