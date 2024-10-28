"<p>There’s a yin and yang, a balance between the light and dark sides of the force — whatever the phrasing — that coexists in football.</p> <p>Coaches have long sought to strike this balance — between enforcing your will on the opposition and responding to whatever designs the competition has presented on offense or defense.</p> <p>Through the first five games of the season, the Eagles didn’t quite seem to know how to accomplish either, especially on offense. Critics who favor the former approach suggested that they lacked an identity, or at least a successful one.</p> <p>Coach Nick Sirianni countered that his offense must, first and foremost, be adaptable. And despite the Eagles winning with a more varied and balanced attack in the last two games — most notably on Sunday in an impressive 37-17 victory over the Bengals — he fought back against the notion that his offense has found its identity.</p> <p>“‘Identity’ gets overblown. I really believe that,” Sirianni said after the game. “Like what’s the identity? I’ve told you guys this a bunch, our identity is play with great detail, our identity is to play physical with toughness, and our identity is play together.</p> <p>“And everything else changes week to week.”</p> <p>But quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had easily his best game of the season at Paycor Stadium, said that sometimes the Eagles just need to play to their offensive strengths no matter how they’re being defended.</p> <p>And that, in the specific question posed to Hurts, may include more of the quarterback under center.</p> <p><em>– Jeff McLane</em></p>"